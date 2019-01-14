Wintry precipitation exits Richmond: What’s next?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The wintry precipitation has moved out, skies will be mostly cloudy and cold with a high in the upper 30s on Monday. Road conditions are icy, so please be careful if you have to be out and about Monday morning.

We’ll be dry for the first half of the coming week. Lots of clouds will be around early tomorrow, with some periods of afternoon sunshine.

Highs will be in the mid and upper 30s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will offer more sunshine, with afternoon highs in the low 40s Tuesday, rising to the upper 40s on Wednesday.

Nighttime temperatures will dip into the 20s, so any residual snow or water will re-freeze causing some slick spots each morning.

Another rather small system will produce a round of mixed precipitation Thursday night into the early morning hours on Friday. Temperatures will then rise to around 50° Friday afternoon.

A potent cold front will approach the area on Saturday, bringing a round of rain lasting into Sunday.

This will be followed by some of the coldest air of the season early next week.