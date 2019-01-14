× Man attacked by multiple suspects in armed robbery

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Sunday evening.

Around 8:30 p.m. at the 12000 block of Cottage Mill Place, a victim was approached by numerous suspects in a vehicle who displayed a firearm, took the victims backpack and struck him in the head before fleeing in a dark-colored Sedan.

His injuries were non-life threatening.

Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with any information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.