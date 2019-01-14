× Man arrested after attempting to run out of courtroom

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield man was arrested today while attempting to run out of the back of a courtroom after being sentenced to jail time.

James Thomas Acors Sr., age 48, of the 5500 block of Kingsland Road in North Chesterfield attempted to escape from the courthouse during his court case in General District Court.

After attempting to run out of the back of the courtroom, Acors was quickly arrested by deputies and charged with

‘escape from jail or custody by force or violence’ – a Class 6 felony punishable with a maximum of 5 years in prison and a fine of not more than $2,500.

Acors is being held without bond by the magistrate and is scheduled for pre-trial on January 15.