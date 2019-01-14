× 2 ‘suspicious death’ investigations underway on same Henrico road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Two “suspicious death” investigations are underway in Henrico. Both deaths happened along North Laburnum Avenue.

“Henrico County Police Division is currently investigating a suspicious death in the 300 block of N. Laburnum Avenue and a suspicious death in the 500 block of N. Laburnum Avenue,” Henrico Police Lt. Rachel Heinig said. “At this point, there is no information to support that these two investigations are related.”

The names of those who died and the circumstances surrounding their deaths have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

If anyone has any information related to these investigations, please contact Henrico Police or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.