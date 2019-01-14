Knife-carrying robbery suspect may have struck 14 times in 13 days in Metro area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The knife robber sticking up stores throughout the tri-cities area may have to slow his roll after hitting a Cary Street convenience store late Sunday night in Richmond.

He came in demanding money, but Crime Insider sources say he may have left with a gunshot wound.

Prior to hitting the Carytown store, there had been a robbery call at the A-Plus store on Buford Road and Forest Hill Avenue in Chesterfield County.

Then, in the heart of the city, Crime insider sources say the knife-wielding suspect was at it again. Except this time he walked into the Cary Street Mini-Mart with a knife, and terrorized a female clerk until the owner’s son stepped in and fired a shot.

"It’s pretty discomfiting to know it is happening around here, but I'm glad to know they were able to protect themselves," said Sydney Maniglia, who lives nearby.

C-I sources say police believe the suspect may have suffered a graze wound.

The man has shown up in surveillance video all over central Virginia. In all, Crime Insider sources believe the robber with a knife has struck at least 14 times in 13 days.

His motive and disguise the same: strike quick by jumping or coming around the counter and forcing clerks to give up the cash.

C-I sources say federal agents are now jumping in.

"There always has to be some sort of a nexus for the Feds to get involved,” said CBS-6 legal expert Todd Stone. “And what you have is it is affecting interstate commerce in this situation."

Federal agents also have access to more resources.

In speaking with some of the clerks involved in these robberies, they warn if he tries again, it could be a far worse outcome.