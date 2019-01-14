Jake Burns clears off icy porches and sidewalks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- After a day of snow and sleet, it can be difficult to clear off your porch or sidewalk.

So for this weeks CBS 6 Gives, our Jake Burns decided to take care of it for some residents living near Maymont in Richmond.

"We wanted to make sure people have solid footing when they come back into work or school," Jake said as he cleared off sidewalks.

Going door to door throughout the neighborhood and armed with a bag of salt and a shovel, Jake made his way from door to door to ease the pain of post-snow cleanup.