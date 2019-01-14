Richmond man charged with murdering mother of 6

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police arrested a man accused of murdering a 50-year-old mother of six.

Irvin Bowles, 34, of Decatur Street, was indicted on first-degree murder and use of a cutting instrument in the commission of a felony charges, according to Richmond Police.

Bowles is accused of killing 50-year-old Dawn West last November.

Her body was found in an alley on Decatur Street, near Hull Street, November 7. Her throat had been slit and her clothing torn, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Police later released security video of a man walking with West and asked for help identifying the man for questioning.

"We would like to thank the community members who called police with information on this case," Major Crimes Captain James Laino said. :This helped lead to an arrest and brings us one step closer to bringing justice for the victim’s family."

Police have not yet discussed of possible motive for the murder.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video