Virginia State Police: 'Highways may appear to be clear, but slick and icy conditions still exist'

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia State Police worked over 230 crashes since midnight Sunday (Jan 13), including three fatalities in Pulaski County, Brunswick County and Norfolk respectively. Troopers are encouraging drivers to delay travel so that VDOT can clear the roads uninterrupted.

WEATHER ALERT: The plows are out! If you have to be on the roads, please don't pass or crowd a plow. We don't want this to be you! Stay safe! @VaDOT @VSPPIO #SNOW pic.twitter.com/rROqQPlLII — VDOT Salem (@VaDOTSalem) January 13, 2019

In Richmond alone, troopers have responded to 89 traffic crashes and 21 disabled vehicles since midnight. “Highways may appear to be clear,” says Corrine Geller of the Virginia State Police, “but slick and icy conditions still exist.”

If you cannot delay travel, troopers strongly encourage the following safety precautions:

· Clear off ALL snow and ice from your vehicle – windows, roof, trunk and lights…and use your headlights to make yourself more visible

· Add extra time to reach travel destination

· Slow speed for road conditions

· Increase driving distances between vehicles for increased stopping distance

· Buckle up and don’t drive distracted

· MOVE OVER for all stopped emergency vehicles, highway vehicles and tow trucks.

For information on road conditions, call 511 or go to http://www.511virginia.org.

Troopers ask that Virginians keep emergency lines 911 and #77 open for emergency calls.