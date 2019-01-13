× VDOT: Prepare for potential flash freezing, additional snow

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia Department Of Transportation (VDOT) is warning Central Virginia drivers to prepare for an additional band of snow as well as slick road conditions Sunday evening into Monday morning.

Icy conditions and flash freezing are possible overnight and into Monday morning as temperatures are expected to fall. VDOT Crews will continue to treat icy spots with salt and sand into the morning commute and monitor road conditions.

VODT encourages drivers ti monitor their local forecasts and adjust travel to conditions on Monday morning.

Check 511virginia.org for the latest road conditions and keep in mind that icy patches may be present until temperatures rise.

Anyone with questions or concerns, including weather related issues, can reach out to VDOT’s customer service center either by phone at 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623) or online at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/.