Virginia State Police work 50+ crashes around Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia State Police worked 59 crashes as winter weather fell between 5 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday. That crash total is just from Division I which encompasses the metro-Richmond area, the Tri-Cities, and the Northern Neck.

“There has been no reported traffic fatalities, and the majority of traffic crashes have only involved damage to vehicles,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “We are asking Virginians to delay their travel until later today.”

In addition to the 59 crashes, Virginia State Police have assisted 25 drivers who vehicles became disabled and responded to 137 calls for service.

If you MUST travel, police asked you take the following safety precautions:

Clear off ALL snow and ice from your vehicle – windows, roof, trunk and lights…and use your headlights to make yourself more visible

Add extra time to reach travel destination

Slow speed for road conditions

Increase driving distances between vehicles for increased stopping distance

Buckle up and don’t drive distracted\

MOVE OVER for all stopped emergency vehicles, highway vehicles and tow trucks.