Police need help find missing 11-year-old boy

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police have asked for help finding a missing child. Aviiyon Beamon, 11, ran away from his Newport News home, police said.

“On January 13, 2019 at 1:01 a.m., Newport News Police responded to a residence in the 3000 block of Roanoke Avenue in reference to a runaway juvenile,” a Newport News Police spokesperson said.

Police were told Beamon had run away and not been seen or heard from since approximately 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 12.

Beamon was described as 4’8″ tall and between 78 – 85 pounds.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black/gray jacket, and blue Nike slides.

If you see Aviiyon or know his whereabouts, please call 911 or the non-emergency dispatch number at 757-247-2500.