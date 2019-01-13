Almost 8,000 without power in Richmond Tri-Cities area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- More than 8,800 Dominion Energy customers are in the dark in the Richmond-metro-tri cities area.

Icy conditions around Central Virginia have caused more outages than seen in previous storms,

The largest number of residents waiting for power are in Chesterfield where 3,698 customers are experiencing outages. In Richmond, 1,603 customers are without power, followed by 1,663 in Goochland, 1,098 in Powhatan, 579 in Henrico County, and 194 in Hanover.

Should you lose power, Dominion Energy suggests you report your outage by calling 1-866-DOM-HELP.