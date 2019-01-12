Governor declares state of emergency as winter storm lashes Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency Saturday, as a winter storm bears down on the Commonwealth.

This winter storm will be very complex, including areas of sleet, freezing rain and plain rain at times for different parts of the CBS 6 viewing area, according to CBS 6 meteorologists.

Accordingly, a winter storm warning has been issued for much of Virginia, including the city of Richmond, western Henrico and western Chesterfield counties. A winter weather advisory is in effect for areas south, east and southeast of Richmond, including eastern Henrico and eastern Chesterfield counties. (Far southeastern Virginia will see primarily rain, so no advisory covers that area.)

“I am declaring a state of emergency in order to prepare and coordinate the Commonwealth’s response to anticipated winter storm impacts, including snow and ice accumulations, transportation issues, and power outages,” said Governor Northam. “Virginians should take precautions to stay safe as we begin experiencing winter weather effects.”

The state of emergency allows Virginia to "mobilize resources and to deploy people and equipment to assist in response and recovery efforts. This action does not apply to individuals or private businesses."

Of course, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Virginia State Police, Virginia Department of Transportation, the Virginia National Guard and others are mobilizing and preparing for the storm.

Forecast

Light snow will be intermittent this evening, with temperatures lowering into the upper 20s and low 30s overnight. Precipitation rates later on, with mainly snow for areas well north and west of Richmond, while the metro will begin to see a transition to sleet and freezing rain by the early morning hours. Areas well south and southeast of Richmond will transition to plain rain.

Significant icing is a possibility in Metro Richmond during the morning and early afternoon. It will all depend on the temperatures of the ground and other surfaces such as power lines, etc. The primary storm tracking in from the southwest will give way to a secondary low off the coast. As this happens, colder air will wrap back into the area, changing any rain or mixed precipitation back to snow from northwest to southeast. Snow showers will taper off late Sunday night.

Stay with the CBS 6, the Snow Authority.