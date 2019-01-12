❄️Winter storm warning for much of Virginia, including Richmond
How you could win Virginia529 College Savings Plan🎓

Posted 9:00 am, January 12, 2019, by , Updated at 09:06AM, January 12, 2019

Don’t miss your chance to win a Virginia529 College Savings Plan.

Watch for the Play at Home Trivia question during “Battle of the Brains” Saturdays at 10 a.m. on CBS 6.

THIS WEEK’S QUESTION: 6. How many members are on the Virginia529 Board of Directors? (11, 27, 13, 42)

Click here to answer the question and fill out the form for your chance to win! 

And be sure to watch “Battle of the Brains” each week so you can enter the contest to increase your chances of winning. We’ll announce the randomly selected winner on June 19, 2019.