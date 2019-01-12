Police release name of man killed on Richmond sidewalk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police identified the man killed Friday on a Richmond sidewalk. Timothy Garnett, 28, of Mango Court, was found dead at about 7:29 p.m. along the 2400 block of Carmine Street in Richmond.

Police were called to the neighborhood to investigate reports of gunshots.

"Officers arrived and found Garnett down and unresponsive on the sidewalk near the intersection of Carmine and Bethel Streets. He had been shot," a Richmond Police spokesperson said. "The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death. A second gunshot victim was also located and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries."

Police have no information to share about a shooting suspect.

"Although it was at night, there were lots of people in the area at that time who may have seen or heard something," Major Crimes Captain James Laino said. “With the right tip, we could solve this crime quickly, but we need them to come forward and tell us what they know.”

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.