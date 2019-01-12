Suspect nabbed after man stabbed at Chesterfield apartments

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Authorities said a suspect is in custody after a man was stabbed at an apartment complex in Chesterfield County Saturday evening.

Police were called to the 7500 block of Bannockbarn Drive for a report of a stabbing at 6 p.m.

Lt. Phillip H. Zoffuto with Chesterfield Police said that when officers arrived, they found a man suffering from stab wounds. The male victim was transported to the hospital.

One suspect was taken into custody and officers are not looking for additional suspects at this time, according to police.

Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.