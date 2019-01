RICHMOND, Va. — As the snow fall across Virginia this Sunday, be sure to capture some cute Snow Snaps of your kids, your pets, heck – even yourself. Upload your photos below and maybe we’ll share your Snow Snap on CBS 6 News.

Click the “submit your photo”’ button below the gallery to upload your photo. [You can also email them to pics@wtvr.com — tweet them to @CBS6 — post them on the WTVR CBS6 News Facebook page or even tag #CBS6 or @CBS6 on Instagram]