RICHMOND, Va. -- Lou Dean, a longtime Richmond radio show host and community leader, has died.

For 20 years, Dean was the voice of WRVA’s overnight program. Later, he became the station’s program director and host of the evening interview show.

A native of Chicago, he was an advocate for Virginia tourism and he was a member of the Virginia Communications Hall of Fame.

After battling cancer, Dean passed away at the age of 83.

Funeral details have not yet been announced.