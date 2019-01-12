× Henrico police looking for suspect in three robberies

HENRICO, Va. — Henrico Police need your help with locating a suspect in three robberies last night. At 9:45pm on January 11, police responded to the robbery of a pharmacy in the 400 block of N. Ridge Road. Soon after, a pharmacy in the 8900 block of Patterson Avenue was robbed followed by a third robbery of a convenience store on Lauderdale Drive.

In each robbery, a man displayed a knife and demanded money upon entering the building. Police describe the suspect as a white male, between 18-25 years old standing about 5’5″-5’8″ between 120-130 pounds. He was wearing a black sweatshirt, black jacket, black pants and gloves. The lower portion of his face was covered, officers say.

The suspect’s description is similar in all three robberies. Detectives believe that these incidents are related.

No one was harmed in the three robberies. Police say the suspect was last seen leaving the stores on foot.

Anyone with information on these crimes or the identity of the persons involved is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804)501-5000 or Crime Stopprs at (804) 780-1000 or use the P3 app, both methods are anonymous.