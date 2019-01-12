Missing 15-year-old girl Diedra Jeeneen-Ann Lundy last seen Friday at Dinwiddie home

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — Authorties are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 15-year-old Dinwiddie County girl.

Deputies said Diedra Jeeneen-Ann Lundy was last seen on Friday at 4:50 a.m. at her home on Duncan Road in North Dinwiddie County.

Diedra is described as a black female, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 113 pounds. She is believed to be wearing white Van sneakers and a black and dark blue fleece Columbia jacket.

Additionally, deputies said Diedra is without her prescribed medication.

Anyone with information on about her whereabouts is urged to call the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office at 804-469-4550 or Petersburg–Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

