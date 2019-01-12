Man critically injured in Chesterfield shooting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured in Chesterfield County Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to the intersection of Beulah Road and Cinderwood Drive for a report of a shooting just before 2:55 p.m.

Lt. Brad Conner with Chesterfield Police said that when officers arrived, they found a man wounded in the 4500 block of Beulah Road.

That victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Witnesses heard at least five shots, according to Crime Insider sources.

Police said they are still early in their investigation and do not yet have a suspect description.

Police urge anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.