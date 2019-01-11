× Woman recovering in hospital after shooting at Hopewell apartment complex

HOPEWELL, Va. — A woman is recovering in the hospital after a shooting at a Hopewell Apartment Complex Friday.

Shortly before 2 p.m., a Hopewell officer on routine patrol in the 3900 block of Courthouse Road heard gunfire in the Piper Square Apartment complex and found a woman who had been shot in the leg.

The woman and the shooter were in a domestic dispute, according to police, which escalated and led to the shooting.

Neither the victim nor the shooter’s identities have been released at this time.

The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that any person(s) who may have witnessed the shooting, were traveling in and/or around the area at the time of this incident or have any information to provide, contact Lead Detective David Hirn of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284. Additionally, any person(s) who have information on this or any other crime occurring in the City of Hopewell may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crimesolvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202. You can also provide a tip anonymously via the P3tips app.