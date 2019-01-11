× Weekend Events featuring the Pet Expo & The Legend of the Poinsettia

RICHMOND, Va.– 14TH Annual Vibe Frost at Max’s Positive Vibe Café, Saturday, Jan. 12, 6 – 10 pm

Max’s Positive Vibe Café celebrates its 14th Anniversary in the parking lot of Max’s Positive Vibe Café, 2825 Hathaway Road, in the Stratford Hills Shopping Center. Vibe Frost features live music with Cary Street Ramblers, Burrito Riders League, Tin Can Fish Band and The Janet Martin Band. Donation is $5 to support the Food Service Training Program for people with disabilities. There will be food and beverage specials all day. For more information visit https://positiveviberva.com/ or call 804-804-560-9622. Since 2004, Positive Vibe Café has trained over 1500 students, all with scholarships. The training program aims to prepare students for the work world and includes basic food service skills; is hands-on, builds self-confidence and readies students for real world employment.

The 9th Annual Israeli Film Festival through Jan. 13, at the Weinstein JCC.

The festival the Israeli culture to the big screen kicking off with a Israeli Love Story, Wednesday, January 9 at 7 p.m. The Festival explores Israeli society by premiering Israeli features, documentaries, dramas and shorts, and through conversations with local professionals. The festival is a highlight of the Weinstein JCC’s Patron of the Arts series, and is open to the public. The festival continues Saturday, January 12 at 7 p.m. with Shelter; and ends with The Cakemaker, Sunday, January 13 at 2 p.m. at the Byrd Theater (Talk back to follow film). Program admission is $10 per film or $35 for all four films with discounts for JCC members. (All films are shown at the Weinstein JCC unless otherwise noted.) For tickets and more information visit may be purchase at https://weinsteinjcc.org/ or call. (804) 285-6500.

Look for the 12th Annual Richmond Jewish Food Festival Sunday, January 20 – 21, 11:30 – 7:30 pm at the Weinstein Jewish Community Center, 5403 Monument Avenue Richmond, For more details visit http://www.richmondjewishfoodfestival.com/.

19th Annual Pet Expo, on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 from 10am to 3pm at the Richmond Raceway Complex.

The Henrico Humane Society’s Pet Expo is a unique indoor event where people can bring their pets to enjoy a day of fun and excitement with the whole family. Specialty vendors will offer a variety of goods and services. Activities are scheduled throughout the day, many of which involve pet participation and new this year the Lure Course ($10) other activities include: Agility Course for Dogs ($3), Dog Adoptions, Silent Auctions, Caricaturist Drawings ($15). There are also activities for Kids Face Painting, an “Adoption” Stand – adopt a stuffed dog or cat ($5), and a Bear Repair Clinic – vet exams for stuffed animals. Other Highlights include a Pet Parade, Costume contest (~12:30PM), Puppy races, Frosty Paws eating contests, Training & agility demos and Live music from Sam McCoig (3:15PM). admission to the Pet Expo: $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12 and Free for children under 6 and for pets. The expo is Emcee again by CBS 6 Greg McQuade and MIX 98.1 Kat Simon. For more information visit https://www.henricohumane.org/events/petexpo All proceeds benefit the volunteer run Henrico Humane Society!

The Latin Ballet of Virginia continues their 18th annual Legend of the Poinsettia

It was created in 2001 by Ana Ines King, Latin Ballet’s Artistic Director, and tells of the unique holiday traditions from Latin America and Spain. Public performances run from Friday, January 11, 2019 to Sunday, January 13, 2019 at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen, 2880 Mountain Road Glen Allen. For more details visit https://www.latinballet.com/

Friday, January 11 at 7:30 pm, Saturday, January 12 at 3:00 pm & 7:30 pm, Sunday, January 13 at 3:00 pm

Free FAFSA assistance through GRASP (GReat Aspirations Scholarship Program, Inc.) Jan. 18, 10 am – 4 pm at the Richmond Public Library, 101 East Franklin Street. GRASP advisers will provide Free college financial aid counseling and assistance. To set up an appointment call 804-527-7772. For more information visit https://grasp4va.org/.