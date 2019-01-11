Varina Girl Scouts hope Jason Mraz can convince you to buy their cookies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Girl Scout Troop 3033 of Varina has gone all out once again to promote Girl Scout cookie season.

This year, the scouts put together a video that parodies the Jason Mraz song “Have It All.”

Hanover County native Mraz filmed his music video of the tune in Richmond – and according to troop dad Brian Gemmell, “We did our best to copy his locations.”

Gemmell added that the troop has two goals in making the video: to promote cookie sales, and “to get enough views for Jason Mraz to notice.”