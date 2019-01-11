× Student found with gun and marijuana at Dinwiddie High School

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. – A Dinwiddie High School student is in law enforcement custody after being found with a gun, ammunition, and marijuana on school property Friday morning.

School officials say the incident began at approximately 11:15 a.m. when school administration received a report that a student was in possession of ammunition.

After locating the student, school administrators and the resource officer found an unloaded 40 caliber handgun, ammunition, and marijuana in the student’s possession.

“The safety of students and staff is the number one priority of Dinwiddie County Public Schools and anyone who compromises that will be dealt with to the fullest extent of the law,” said Dinwiddie Schools spokesperson Christie Clarke.

School officials say there is an open investigation into the incident and they are cooperating with local authorities.

There is no word on charges for the student at this time.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.