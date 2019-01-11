Shaynefully Delicious’ Totchos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Tater tots are a snack favorite and so are nachos. Local foodie Shayne Rogers was back in the Virginia This Morning Kitchen to show us how you can combine the two into the ultimate snack which she calls ‘Totchos!’

1 large bag Tater Tots

1 pound ground meat (I used mild Italian sausage and ground beef)

2 T Taco Seasoning

2 c shredded cheese (I used pepper jack and cheddar)

Sliced jalapenos

Sliced olives

Sliced green onions

Halved cherry tomatoes

Add any of your favorite nacho toppings

Taco Seasoning

1 ½ T Chili Powder

1 t ground cumin

½ t oregano

½ t crushed red pepper

½ t salt

½ t ground black pepper

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Bake tater tots on a parchment lined baking sheet for 15 minutes. They won’t be finished, but they will cook more later. Brown ground meat over medium heat until it is no longer pink, stir in taco seasoning. Remove tater tots from the oven and add a layer of about 1 cup of cheese over the hot tots. Top with taco seasoned meat and follow with other toppings to your taste. Top with the remaining cheese and return to oven for about 10 minutes until cheese is melty and tots are golden brown.

To make taco seasoning: place all ingredients in a small container and shake.