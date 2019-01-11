Richmond woman wins $40k with Publishers Clearing House: ‘Thank you, Jesus!’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- You’ve probably heard of Publishers Clearing House. You know, the commercials where the famous Prize Patrol surprises someone on their doorstep with a big check.

Well, that happened Friday morning for a Richmond woman.

Joyce Thomas received the surprise of a lifetime when the Prize Patrol showed up at her doorstep with balloons, roses, and a $40,000 check.

“Oh my God. Oh my God… Emmett… Emmett… Oh My God,” said an emotional Thomas. “Thank you, God. Thank you, Jesus.”

Thomas was so overwhelmed she needed to take a seat in her living room.

“I’m feeling real, good. I don’t look it, but I feel real good though,” said Joyce with a smile.

Thomas had recently entered the Publisher's Clearing House sweepstakes, but she only dreamed she would win after years of trying.

“I’ve been entering all the time. I try to have faith you know but I’ve never won anything before. I can’t believe this,” said Joyce as she took another deep breath.

“I heard all this screaming, I saw the balloons and I said, ‘whose birthday is this,’” said Joyce’s husband Emmett.

Emmett said he was getting ready for a doctors appointment, but he had a good excuse for being late.

"The doctor will understand," he said with a laugh.

Joyce said she will use some of her winnings to go vacation with Emmett to celebrate their 54-year wedding anniversary on February 13.