Police investigating double shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in Whitcomb Court Friday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers were called to the 2400 block of Carmine St for a report of gunfire in area.

They located the body of an adult male lying on the sidewalk at the intersection of Carmine and Bethel Streets.

A second gunshot victim, an adult male, was transported to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

There are no reliable suspect descriptions to share at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RPD Detective P. Mansfield at 804 646-6996 or crime stoppers at 804 780-1000.