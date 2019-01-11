× Ex-Hanover teacher goes to prison for student-related sex crimes

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Miranda Nicole Pauley, a former Patrick Henry High School biology teacher, will spend two years in prison after she pleaded guilty to student-related sex crimes. Pauley, 34, was sentenced to 25 years in prison, with all but two years of that sentence suspended.

Pauley was arrested in late May 2018 after her sexual relationship with a student came to light, according to Crime Insider sources. One of those encounters took place in the school, those Crime Insider sources shared. She pleaded guilty in October to four counts of proposing sex with minor while in a custodian relationship and one count of using a computer to communicate sex acts with a minor.

Pauley had been employed as a teacher in Hanover County since 2006 and served as a substitute teacher for the county prior to that.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.