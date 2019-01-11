Learn about your orthopedic options from VCU Health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - For four years in a row, VCU Medical Center has been recognized in the top 50 medical centers in the country for orthopedics by U.S. News and World Report, ranking this year at 34. Dr. Jeremy Ross joined us to tell us more about the services they provide.

You can learn more about VCU Medical Center by visiting their website, www.vcuhealth.org or by giving them a call at 804-828-4409. You can also follow them on Facebook at @VCUMedical and on Twitter and Instagram at @VCUHealth. They also have a YouTube channel you can check out, www.youtube.com/VCUMedCtr.

And you will have the chance to speak with Dr. Jeremy Ross in person at the upcoming Women’s Health and Fitness Expo on Saturday, February 2nd. That will be from 10am to 4pm at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. Dr. Ross will be at the Expo from 1pm-3pm and will be able to answer any questions you might have! For more information on the Expo, you can go to www.rvahealthexpo.com.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE RICHMOND WOMEN’S HEALTH AND FITNESS EXPO PRESENTED BY CBS 6}