Investigation underway after man stabbed by stranger

HOPEWELL, Va. — Hopewell police are investigating a stabbing incident that occurred Friday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., police responded to the John Randolph Medical Center where a victim was seeking treatment for a stabbing that had just occurred.

The victim reported that around 3:30 p.m., he was walking along the 3500 Block of Courthouse Road when a man approached him and asked for a cigarette.

An altercation followed and the man was injured as a result of being stabbed in the leg.

The offender is described as a black male with a dark complexion, between 40 and 50 years old, 6’0-6′-1, and between 160 and 170 pounds with a thin build and full beard.

The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that any person(s) who may have witnessed theassault, were traveling in and/or around the area at the time or have any information to provide,contact Lead Detective Keith Krueger of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284. Additionally, any person(s) who have information on this or any other crime occurring in the City of Hopewell may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crimesolvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202. You can also provide a tip anonymously via the P3tips app.