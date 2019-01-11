Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Jessica Noll and CBS 6 Contributor and host of ‘Lunch Break with Robey,’ Robey Martin stopped by Ginger Juice Company to try some of their signature juices, as well as take part in a juice cleanse. They spoke with the owner and founder Erin Powell, as well as certified health coach, Katie Brown about the benefits of clean eating. Then, Robey joined us in the studio to discuss her experience with the juice cleanse.

Ginger Juice has two Richmond area locations, at the Village Shopping Center and at Greengage. To learn more about Ginger Juice, you can check out their website, www.gingerjuiceco.com. And right now, if you use the promo code: VTM10, you can receive 10% OFF on a juice cleanse.