Get more organized with Closets of Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Many of us have made New Year’s resolutions to be more organized in 2019, but you might wonder if you have the space in your home, or your budget! The folks at Closets of Virginia say they can help. John Marshall joined us to tell us more about what they have to offer.

Closets of Virginia is located at 6403 Dickens Place, Suite A in Richmond. For more information, you can give them a call at 804-612-5694 or visit their website at www.closetsofvirginia.com.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CLOSETS OF VIRGINIA}