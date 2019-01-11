Fleming’s Chef Kitchen Specialties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Chef Tim Parker is part of the executive staff at one of the area’s top steakhouses, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar. He joined us in the Virginia This Morning Kitchen to whip up the restaurant’s signature Shrimp and Grits and their Alaskan Halibut.

You can learn more about the restaurant and what other items they have on their menu by going towww.flemingssteakhouse.com.

Creamy Grits – (makes 3 cups)

2 1/4 oz. (wt.) Butter, lightly salted

2 1/4 oz. (wt.) Yellow onion, minced

2 cups Cold water

1/2 cup Heavy Cream

4 oz. (wt.) Goat Cheese, Crumbled

1 tsp. Kosher Salt

1/4 tsp. White Pepper

1/4 lb. Grits

2 oz. wt. Parmesan Cheese, Shaved

In a sauce pan melt the butter on medium high heat. Add the onions and sauté until they are tender about 3 minutes Add the water, cream and crumbledchevre cheese and bring to a rapid boil whisking to smooth out the cheese. Add the salt, pepper and grits and whisk smooth. Continue to cook 2 – 2 1/2 minutes until mixture thickens and is creamy and lump free Remove from the heat and whisk in the parmesan cheese until smooth and creamy

Roasted Red Pepper Sauce (makes 1.5 cups)

16- ounce jar roasted red peppers drained

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

2 tbsp minced shallot

2 cloves garlic minced

2 tbsp packed chopped fresh basil (10 leaves)

1 tbsp capers drained

Zest of 1 lemon

Juice of 1/2 lemon (3/4 oz)

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

Place all ingredients in a blender or food processor for 30- 60 seconds until smooth. Heat and enjoy!

Chimichurri Sauce

1/4 cup coarsely chopped parsley

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

4 large garlic cloves, minced (2 1/2 tablespoons)

2 tablespoons oregano leaves

2 teaspoons crushed red pepper

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Place all ingredients in a food processor and mix for 60 seconds until completely incorporated