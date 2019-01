Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Fire has completely destroyed a Chesterfield home after a fire broke out Friday evening.

No one was injured in the fire that broke out around 7:30 p.m. in the 10300 block of Red Bridge Road near Reams and Courthouse Road, according to Chesterfield Fire.

Firefighters say there were heavy flames - but that everyone was able to get out safely.