Woman wanted for robbing Chesterfield bank may be in Northern Neck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A woman wanted for robbing a Wells Fargo bank in Chesterfield County over the weekend may be in the Northern Neck, authorities said Friday.

Police said officers were called to the Wells Fargo at 5630 Hopkins Road around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday.

That is when officials said a woman walked into the bank and handed a teller a note demanding money.

"The female suspect, obtained a small amount of money and fled on foot," Lt. Peter J. Cimbal with Chesterfield Police said. "She never displayed a weapon and there were no reported injuries at the bank."

Officials said Friday that a robbery warrant was issued for 29-year-old Elizabeth A. Shelton, of the 9100 block of Patterson Avenue in Henrico. Those officials said she may be in the Northern Neck.

Police described Shelton as a white female, about 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing about 200 pounds. She has green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about Shelton’s whereabouts is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.