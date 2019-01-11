× Congressman hosting town hall with USPS reps to address Church Hill mail issues

RICHMOND, Va. – Congressman Donald McEachin is hosting a town hall with representatives from the United States Postal Service (USPS) to address the concerns with recent mail issues in Church Hill.

CBS 6 Problem Solvers has received numerous complaints from Church Hill residents who say they have not been receiving mail in a timely fashion. Residents have complained about inconsistent delivery, with some residents receiving mail as few as three times a week.

McEachin says he hopes the town hall will provide an opportunity for his constituents to share their experiences directly with USPS representatives.

Those in attendance will include, Ben Farmer, Richmond USPS Marketing Director, Janice Atherly, Richmond USPS District Manager, and Fran Kipper, Richmond USPS District Communications Coordinator.

The town hall will be held Saturday, January 12, at 10:30 a.m. at the Robinson Theater, located at 2903 Q Street in Church Hill.