Pet Expo, unique indoor event for humans and pets, is this Saturday

HENRICO COUNTY, Va.-- The Henrico Humane Society's Pet Expo is this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Richmond Raceway Complex.

The 19th annual event is a unique indoor event where people can bring their pets to enjoy a day of fun and excitement with the whole family.

Specialty vendors will offer a variety of goods and services. Activities are scheduled throughout the day, many of which involve pet participation and new this year the Lure Course ($10) other activities include: Agility Course for Dogs ($3), Dog Adoptions, Silent Auctions, Caricaturist Drawings ($15).

There are also activities for Kids Face Painting, an "Adoption" Stand – adopt a stuffed dog or cat ($5), and a Bear Repair Clinic – vet exams for stuffed animals.

Other Highlights include a Pet Parade, Costume contest (12:30PM), Puppy races, Frosty Paws eating contests, Training & agility demos and Live music from Sam McCoig (3:15PM). admission to the Pet Expo: $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12 and Free for children under 6 and for pets. The expo is Emcee again by CBS 6 Greg McQuade and MIX 98.1 Kat Simon.

Click here for more information about the expo.

All proceeds benefit Henrico Humane Society!