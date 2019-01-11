❄️Hour-by-hour look at high-impact winter storm headed for Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Here's an hour-by-hour look at the high-impact winter storm will track through the region Saturday through Sunday. Unlike December's storm, this one will have more areas seeing a wintry mix and plain rain. However, we will still have some areas with heavy snow totals.

The main points:

Light snow moves in Saturday

Heavier precipitation Saturday night into Sunday morning

Primarily snow north and west of Richmond (heaviest totals)

Primarily rain far southeastern Virginia

A mix of precipitation types in the metro

The storm will spread snow into the area on Saturday. This snow will be light and scattered to start unlike the December storm.

Snow intensity will increase Saturday evening, and turn heavy Saturday night into early Sunday. As warmer air gets infused into the system, some sleet and freezing rain will be possible in the metro, with a higher likelihood south and southeast of Richmond.

Precipitation will change over to just plain rain across far southern and southeastern Virginia. Some of this rain may work into Richmond for a few hours late Sunday morning into early afternoon. Precipitation will stay all snow for areas well west and northwest of Richmond.

As the storm departs late Sunday into early Monday, colder air will wrap in behind the storm, turning any rain or mix back into snow for a few hours.

A winter storm watch stretches from the Northern Neck back into the metro and points southwest. Sections of this watch will be upgraded to a warning or a winter weather advisory. A winter storm warning is in effect for northern and northwestern Virginia.

