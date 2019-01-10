Heavy snow likely this weekend across Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A winter storm is expected this weekend as low pressure moves through the region from the southwest and overruns a cold air mass in place over Virginia.

Heavy snow is likely, with some mixing with rain possible across parts of southeast Virginia, possibly including Richmond.

Here's how it looks as of 6 PM Wednesday. I'll have a Facebook LIVE tonight with more details. #RVAwx #VAwx @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/iCQ8d35yp0 — Zach Daniel (@ZachDanielCBS6) January 9, 2019

The snow is expected to begin in western parts of Virginia Saturday afternoon.

Steady heavier snow is expected in Richmond overnight Saturday and throughout the day Sunday.

The rain/freeze line is setting up south of Richmond.

The winter weather should be done by very early Monday morning, with dry and cold weather through the middle of next week.

We are waking up Thursday to mostly clear skies and cold temperatures, with lows in the 20s – feeling like the teens and low 20s.

Dry, breezy, and cold weather will continue into our afternoon, with lighter winds but cold weather persisting on Friday.