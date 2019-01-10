× Why you will hear increased noise near Fort A.P. Hill

FORT A.P. HILL, Va. — Officials with Fort A.P. Hill are warning Caroline County residents that they may experience increased noise as result of increased training at the base.

Residents should expect the increased noise day and night from January 10 through 24, According to a Fort A.P. Hill spokesperson.

That spokesperson said that low cloud cover may cause higher noise and vibrations during the increased training.

If you have any concerns, residents are asked to call the Public Affairs Office at (804) 633-8120 during regular business hours.