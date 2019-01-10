× Why thieves are targeting catalytic converters from vehicles in Midlothian

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Chesterfield County Police are warning Midlothian residents about a string of catalytic converter thefts from vehicles over the last month and a half.

A Catalytic Converter is a part of the vehicles exhaust system which helps reduce vehicle pollution. The car parts have become a hot commodity for thieves because it is made of valuable metals like platinum and palladium.

The converters are then taken to metal recyclers where recyclers pay $50 per converter and up to $250 for certain converters.

More than a dozen thefts have been reported at apartment complexes in the Midlothian area since December 2, 2018. All were reportedly stolen during the overnight or early morning hours, according to police.

When (reported) and where the thefts occurred:

On Dec. 2, 2018:

3 catalytic converters were reported stolen from vehicles at Addison at Swift Creek apartments

2 catalytic converters were reported stolen from vehicles at Colonial Village at Waterford apartments

On Dec. 3, 2018:

1 catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle at Old Buckingham Station Apartments.

On Dec. 4, 2018:

1 catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle at Old Buckingham Station Apartments.

On Dec. 5, 2018:

1 catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle at Creekpointe Apartments.

1 catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle at The Grove at Swift Creek apartments.

On Dec. 6, 2018:

1 catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle at The Grove at Swift Creek apartments.

On Dec. 12, 2018:

1 catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle at Old Buckingham Station Apartments.

On Dec. 30, 2018:

2 catalytic converters were reported stolen from vehicles at Rollingwood Estates Apartments.

1 catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle at Bristol Village apartments.

On Dec. 31, 2018:

1 catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle at Enclave at the Green apartments.

On Jan. 2, 2019:

1 catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle at Old Buckingham Station Apartments.

Experts say you will know right away if your catalytic converter has been stolen when you start your vehicle. They added that your vehicle will be very loud and will sound like you don’t have a muffler.

If you can have any information about the thefts or suspect yours has been stolen, contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.