VDOT pre-treating main roads ahead of winter blast

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- With snow in the weekend forecast, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has already begun emergency operations and pre-treating primary roads. Some crews have already begun working 12-hour shifts to prepare.

"So what they’re doing is going out using a salt and water solution and putting that on interstates and major primary roads at this point," VDOT spokesperson Jessica Cowardin said.

A crew, with police escort, was working off Midlothian Turnpike in North Chesterfield Thursday morning -- treating roads lane by lane.

Cowardin said this treatment helps prevent a bond from forming between the road and any ice or snow that falls.

"On the interstates, you know it’s a longer process," said Cowardin. "They’re moving very slowly and they need cars to give them space."

Cowardin also mentioned other ways you can be aware of crews and help in the preparation process.

"Start thinking about parking your cars in your driveway so crews can come through and clear those roads quickly," she said. "Start making sure that your car’s prepared so keep a preparedness kit in your car."

Cowardin said when the snow hits, crews will be staged in the areas that freeze first -- like bridges, overpasses, and ramps -- so they can immediately start to treat them.