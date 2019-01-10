× I-95 in Prince George reopens after semi hauling noodles loses some cargo

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. – A tractor-trailer crash shut down all lanes on Interstate 95 South in Prince George County Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened when the tractor-trailer ran off road left and struck some trees, according to Virginia State Police.

The tractor-trailer, which was hauling noodles, lost some of its cargo due to damage to the trailer.

There were no injuries in the crash.

State police say the crash, which closed all southbound lanes about a mile south of Carson, remains under investigation.

All lanes had reopened as of 6:10 p.m. However, drivers were warned to expect residual delays as a 1.5-mile backup remained.