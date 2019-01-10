Video shows semi crash that has I-95 north closed in Chesterfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – An overturned tractor-trailer leaking diesel fuel has closed all northbound lanes of I-95 in Chesterfield County Thursday night.

The scene is unfolding just past the exit for the Chippenham Parkway (Exit 67).

VDOT reported that in addition to the closure of northbound lanes, the south left lane and shoulder are closed.

Lt. Jason Elmore with Chesterfield Fire and EMS said the truck was leaking diesel fuel.

Northbound 95 is closed at Chippenham Parkway due to overturned tractor trailer with diesel fuel leak @VaDOTRVA — Lt. Jason Elmore (@CFEMSPIO) January 11, 2019

Traffic was backed up about 3 miles as of 7:35 p.m. Officials said traffic was being diverted off the interstate at Exit 67.

Stacey Alexander, who was stuck in traffic on I-95, said she was stunned by the number of people driving on the interstate's right shoulder blocking emergency crews.

"You are causing more delays because those of us who stayed in our lanes now have to find a way to move over to let you in so you can get out of the way," Alexander wrote. "Next time stay in you lane!"

Pamela Rainey Wade said her son works for the tow company helping clear the wreck. She urged drivers to "please keep all emergency personnel safe."

"The faster they can get to the scene the faster traffic can move again

