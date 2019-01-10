Romantic thriller “Lying Beneath the Oaks”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Local lawyer and author Kristin Wright is excitedly awaiting the publication of her debut print novel, “Lying Beneath The Oaks” that comes out Tuesday, January 15th. The story begins with the quickie Las Vegas wedding of two virtual strangers, Molly and Cooper, and the romantic ride and peeling back the layers of their pasts goes full tilt from there. Kristin Wright joined us to share more. You have the chance to meet Kristen for a book signing Saturday, January 26th at 2pm at Givens Books, located at 22236 Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg. To learn more, you can visit www.kristinbwright.com.