RICHMOND, Va. - Local lawyer and author Kristin Wright is excitedly awaiting the publication of her debut print novel, “Lying Beneath The Oaks” that comes out Tuesday, January 15th. The story begins with the quickie Las Vegas wedding of two virtual strangers, Molly and Cooper, and the romantic ride and peeling back the layers of their pasts goes full tilt from there. Kristin Wright joined us to share more. You have the chance to meet Kristen for a book signing Saturday, January 26th at 2pm at Givens Books, located at 22236 Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg. To learn more, you can visit www.kristinbwright.com.
Romantic thriller “Lying Beneath the Oaks”
-
“You Are Our Joy, Christmas” performed by Jekalyn Carr
-
Empowering Connections
-
Classic Christmas Music by Angela Bryant-Brown
-
‘How to find the blueprint to a focused life’
-
Tom Euler provides music with soul
-
-
More women are running for Congress
-
Enjoy jazz music from Charles Owen Quartet
-
Enjoy good mood music
-
Award Winning Musician Nick Faulconer
-
Israel comes to life at the 9th Annual Israeli Film Festival
-
-
Pregnant mom pleads for help with rat infestation: ‘My son cannot sleep because he’s so scared’
-
Ringing in the holiday with Big Band sounds
-
Get *Vexinated!