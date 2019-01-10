× Police seek to identify man involved in Southside robbery, abduction

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect who robbed and abducted a man in the city’s Southside.

Around 10:30 p.m. on January 6, officers responded to the 100 block of Erich road for a reported robbery and abduction.

According to police, the victim was walking to a business when he was approached by a man who showed a gun and demanded money. The victim responded that he did not have any cash, so the suspect led him to two ATMS to take out money. The victim complied and the suspect then fled.

The suspect is described as being approximately 20-30 years old and last seen wearing a black White Sox baseball hat, a gray sweatshirt, and black jeans.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this suspect is asked to call Detective M. Sacksteder at (804) 646-1068 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.