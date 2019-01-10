Mother desperate for answers, 2 years after her son was murdered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – A mother is searching for answers, two years to the day after her son was murdered.

Richmond police detectives hit the streets Thursday, searching for answers in the fatal shooting of Tyrone Feggins on January 10, 2017.

Karolyn Feggins hit the street as well to try and get answers for the murder of her son. She says she won’t rest until her son’s murderer is caught and brought to justice.

Summoning all of her strength, Karolyn Feggins walked through a breezeway at Woodland Crossings apartments showing our cameras the place where her son Tyrone spent his final moments.

Two years ago, police said some people were shooting at each other and Tyrone, an innocent bystander, was fatally struck.

Cameras at the apartment complex captured the shooting.

Karolyn says she’s thankful for the leads that came in and believes detectives are close to solving the murder.

“That would mean the world to me. That would mean I as well as my son would be able to rest in peace,” she said.

Investigators tell CBS 6 that they have identified a possible offender and are now looking for eyewitnesses at the scene to identify them.

“When the shoe is on the other foot, you would want somebody to solve your case,” said Karolyn. “My goal is to offer up to $5,000 for a reward, leading to the arrest and conviction of this gentleman or these persons.”

As family and friends are left behind to deal with their grief daily, they cherish Tyrone’s memory, seeing his bright smile in the face of his now 4-year-old son.

“When I look at Messiah, he gives me the strength I need to go on every day,” said Karolyn.

Now, Karolyn says she is hoping and praying someone with answers will lead detectives to the finish line.

Family members plan to honor Tyrone with a balloon release at 7:20 pm., the exact time of his death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous. CBS 6 News is working for you. Click here to email a tip to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers. Be sure to leave us your name, phone number and detailed description of the problem. You can also leave a message by calling 804-254-3672.