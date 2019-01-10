Students allowed back inside Matoaca Middle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Students have been allowed back into Matoaca Middle School after a smokey smell was investigated Thursday morning.

"We have been given the all clear from the Chesterfield fire department to return to the building. One of our air handlers was responsible for the smoke," principal Gayle Hines said in a message to parents. "Our facilities department is at the school and are working on the unit. The power has been restored and things are quickly returning to normal."

Students on their way to the school's West Campus had been re-routed to the East Campus while emergency crews assessed the situation.

"Our students did a fantastic job this morning and I couldn't be more proud of them," Hines said. "I would also like to thank our first responders and the staff of Matoaca Middle School for their dedication to the our students and their safety."