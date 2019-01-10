× Man sentenced to 35 years for beating elderly neighbor, setting her home on fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A Henrico County man was sentenced Thursday to 35 years in prison for attacking his elderly neighbor then setting her house on fire.

In September, Wendyll Troy Brownie pleaded guilty to five charges including attempted rape, abduction, malicious wounding and arson connected to the attack in October 2017.

Henrico firefighters responded to a house fire on New North Avenue in Highland Springs. Inside the home, they found a 78-year-old woman who appeared badly beaten.

A friend of the victim described the woman’s condition as black, blue, and swollen. She went on to say that the 78-year-old woman never bothered anyone and is a sweet person.

Police arrested Brownie later that same night.

As a part of a plea agreement, Brownie was facing 16 to 35 years in prison. A Henrico judge made the 35-year sentence official Thursday.